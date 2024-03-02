US Universities Delegation Visits IIT-H for Academic Ties

Hyderabad: Representatives of over 17 US universities and members of the Institute of International Education (IIE), who are on a seven-day tour of India to strengthen academic and research ties with Indian institutions, visited the IIT-H. The delegation engaged in discussions and presentations aimed at fostering collaboration in various domains. Key objectives included facilitating research partnerships, faculty and student exchanges, joint supervision and degree programmes, and the establishment of centres of excellence, said IIT-H Director Prof. B.S. Murty.



