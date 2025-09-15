US to End Third-Country Visa Stamping; Apply Only in India or Country of Residence from Nov 1

The U.S. Department of State has announced a significant change in visa application procedures. Effective November 1, 2025, all immigrant visa applicants must schedule their interviews at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in their country of nationality or legal residence. This policy eliminates the previous practice of "third-country visa stamping," where applicants could attend interviews in countries other than their own to expedite the process.

Under the new rule, applicants must demonstrate their residence in the country where they are applying. The National Visa Center will assign interview locations based on the applicant's country of residence or nationality. Limited exceptions may apply, such as for countries without U.S. diplomatic missions or in cases of humanitarian emergencies.

This change is expected to impact Indian nationals, who have previously utilized third-country options to avoid long wait times for visa interviews in India. With the new policy, applicants may face longer processing times and limited flexibility in choosing interview locations. The U.S. Embassy in India has advised applicants to plan accordingly and schedule their interviews well in advance to accommodate potential delays.

Applicants are also reminded to ensure that all information provided during the application process is accurate and complete, as discrepancies can lead to delays or denials. For detailed information and to schedule an interview, applicants should visit the official U.S. Embassy website for their country.

This policy change reflects the U.S. government's efforts to streamline visa processing and ensure that applicants are properly vetted in their home countries. Applicants are encouraged to stay informed about the new requirements and prepare accordingly to facilitate a smooth visa application process.