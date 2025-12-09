US Social Media Vetting Rule Sparks Mass Cancellation of H-1B Visa Interviews in India









The US State Department’s new social media vetting policy has led to widespread disruption for H-1B visa applicants in India, with many reporting last-minute cancellations of previously confirmed interview appointments.





Applicants with interviews scheduled on or after 15 December have been asked to reschedule, following a sudden reduction in appointment availability triggered by the rollout of the new screening requirement. The policy mandates consular officers to review an applicant’s online presence, including their social media activity.





The added layer of scrutiny has slowed down processing and reduced the number of interview slots, causing significant inconvenience for applicants who had planned their travel and documentation months ahead.





US business immigration attorney James Hollis criticised the timing of the implementation, noting that the policy shift coincides with the holiday season, a time when many Indian nationals return home to complete visa formalities.





“I’m shaking my head about the reports coming out about H-1B visa appointment cancellations in India… The affected appointments are on or after 15 December 2025, and applicants who are impacted are receiving emails from the post indicating that they should reschedule,” Hollis wrote on LinkedIn.





He added that consular posts were forced to curtail appointment availability because the new vetting system requires additional time for implementation and review.





The State Department confirmed that all H-1B workers and their H-4 dependents will be subject to social media screening beginning 15 December. Applicants must make their social media profiles public and disclose all usernames or IDs used on major platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube even if inactive in the past five years.





Reiterating its stance, the department said “every visa adjudication is a national security decision” and stressed that securing a US visa is “a privilege, not a right.”