The top US military officer has confirmed that three Iranian nuclear sites sustained "extremely severe damage and destruction" in an overnight American strike, AP reported. US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said Sunday that the mission, though forceful, was not a declaration of war. “America does not seek war,” he stated, underlining that the targets were nuclear facilities, not Iranian troops or civilians, in what appeared to be a move to prevent retaliation.

Hegseth revealed that a series of deception tactics, including the relocation of B-2 bombers from Missouri and fighter jet deployments, were used to mislead Iranian defences. Fourteen bunker-buster bombs were dropped on what he called Iran’s most powerful nuclear site, without detection by Iranian air systems. The Pentagon described the strike as a strategic move to disrupt Iran’s nuclear capabilities while avoiding wider regional conflict.



