US Says 'Closely Monitoring Situation' After Blast In Delhi Kills At Least 8 People

The United States on Monday said it is closely tracking developments following the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, which killed at least eight people and injured several others.“We are aware of the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance,” a US state department spokesperson told PTI.The powerful blast ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 at a traffic signal near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, setting off a massive fire that gutted multiple vehicles. According to officials, at least 24 people sustained injuries, several of them serious. The injured were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, located a few kilometres from the site.Security agencies and forensic teams have cordoned off the area, and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion.



Iran condoles loss of lives



Iran’s embassy in India in a post on X extended condolences to the people and families affected by the blast, and to the government of India. "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India expresses its deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries of several Indian citizens in the car blast incident in Delhi, and extends its sincere condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of India. The Embassy also conveys its heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and wishes patience and comfort for them, as well as a speedy recovery for those injured in this tragic incident," it said.



