U.S. Embassy Revokes Visas of Executives Linked to Fentanyl Trafficking

The Embassy said the decision was taken under Section 221(i), Section 212(a)(2)(C), and Section 214(b) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act. As a consequence, affected individuals and their close family members may be deemed ineligible for travel to the United States. Executives associated with companies flagged for fentanyl precursor trafficking will also face heightened scrutiny in future visa applications.

“The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organizations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States,” said Chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews.

The Embassy highlighted that stopping the flow of fentanyl and its precursors into the United States is a top priority. It acknowledged the cooperation of the Government of India in tackling the challenge, stressing that only through joint action can the two countries address the transnational threat posed by narcotics.

The Trump Administration has already introduced a series of Executive Orders aimed at securing U.S. borders, dismantling drug trafficking networks, and pressing source countries to take stronger action against the flow of illicit drugs and chemicals.

“Together, we will build a safer, healthier, stronger future for America and India,” the Embassy statement concluded.