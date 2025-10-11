US Ambassador-Designate Gor Visiting India

NEW DELHI: US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor is undertaking a six-day visit to New Delhi, days after his appointment was confirmed by the Senate.

Gor is accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas for the trip from October 9 to 14, according to the US State Department.

The visit to New Delhi by the two American officials came amid efforts by the two countries to find ways to firm up a trade deal.



