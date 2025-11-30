Modi Calls For Holistic Development Of Areas Freed From Leftwing Extremism

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid emphasis on establishing mechanisms for the regular monitoring of the banned outfits.

Addressing the proceedings of the concluding day of the three-day 60th All India DGP/ IGP Conference here, Mr. Modi said that it is imperative to develop mechanisms to keep the banned outfits under constant watch to preempt any disruptive activity by them.

He stressed the need for the holistic development of areas freed from Leftwing extremism. The PM also called for adoption of innovative models to strengthen coastal security.

The three-day conference was themed “Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions”.

Union home minister Amit Shah who inaugurated the conference on November 28 was present at the event.

Mr. Modi stressed the urgent need to transform public perception of the police, particularly among the youth, by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness.

He highlighted the need to strengthen urban policing, reinvigorate tourist police, and increase public awareness regarding the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which replace the colonial-era criminal laws.

PM Mr. Modi directed the state and Union Territory (UT) police and the wider administration to adopt innovative strategies for integrating uninhabited islands, make effective use of databases integrated under NATGRID, and link these systems through Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate actionable intelligence.

He called for encouraging universities and academic institutions to undertake case studies on the use of forensics in police investigations, noting that enhanced forensic application would further strengthen the criminal justice system.

The PM emphasized that tackling drug abuse requires a ‘Whole-of-Government’ approach, bringing together enforcement, rehabilitation, and community-level intervention.

Mr. Modi underscored the need for stronger preparedness and coordination, urging police chiefs to reinforce mechanisms for effective disaster management covering cyclones, floods, and other natural emergencies including the ongoing situation of Cyclone Ditwah.

He emphasized that proactive planning, real-time coordination, prompt response, and a ‘Whole-of-Government’ approach are essential to safeguard lives and ensure minimal disruption during such events.

The PM called upon the police leadership to realign the style of policing to meet the aspirations of a developing nation on the path to become a Viksit Bharat.

According to an official press release issued here, the conference witnessed in-depth deliberations on a wide range of national security matters.

Discussions were held on the long-term roadmap for policing towards Vision 2047, emerging trends in counter-terrorism, and counter-radicalization, leveraging technology to enhance women’s safety, strategies to bring back Indian fugitives based abroad, and strengthening forensic capabilities to ensure effective investigation and prosecution.

The PM distributed the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to officers of Intelligence Bureau (IB).

He also presented awards to the three best-performing cities in urban policing, a recognition instituted for the first time to encourage innovation and improvement in urban policing.

The conference was also attended by the National Security Advisor (NSA), ministers of state for home affairs, and the Union home secretary, besides the DGsP and IGsP from all states and Union Territories, as well as heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central intelligence agencies.