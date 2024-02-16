Upset over father’s scolding, 8th class student ends life in Warangal

Warangal: A 13-years-old boy, who was upset over his father questioning him about irregular attendance at school, ended his life at his residence in Ramulavari street in Kashibugga here on Thursday.

According to the circle inspector of Intezar Ganj police station, Pawan Kumar, the student Satwik was studying in the eighth class in a private high school in the colony. His parents Madipally Nagaraju and Lakshmi were labourers and used to go out for work in the morning.Satwik had two elder sisters studying in colleges. On learning that Satwik was not attending the school regularly and neglecting his studies, father Nagaraju scolded him. Upset over this, Satwik took the extreme step of ending his life when no one was present at his house in the morning.One of the neighbours saw, through the window, Satwik hanging from the ceiling. He immediately informed this to the boy’s parents and they shifted Satwik to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial hospital. Doctors said Satwik was brought dead.The police rushed to the MGM hospital and shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem. They also started an investigation after registering a case.