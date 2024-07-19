UPSC Initiates Action against IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a series of actions against Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate for the Civil Services Examination 2022, following a detailed investigation. The investigation revealed that Khedkar fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit by falsifying her identity, including changing her name, her parents’ names, her photograph, and contact information.

The UPSC has initiated criminal prosecution by filing a First Information Report (FIR) and issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for the cancellation of Khedkar’s candidature and her debarment from future examinations. This action underscores the UPSC’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and fairness in its examination processes.



