New Delhi: A show cause notice was issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022) on July 18 for fraudulently availing attempts beyond the permissible limit provided for in the examination rules by faking her identity, according to a statement.



She was to submit her response to the notice by July 25. However, she requested for further time till August 4 so that she could gather the necessary documents for her response. The UPSC carefully considered the request of Khedkar and in order to meet the ends of justice, she was granted time till 3.30 pm of July 30 so as to enable her to submit the response to the notice.

It was also categorically made clear to Khedkar that it was last and final opportunity to her and no further extension in time would be allowed. It was also conveyed to her in unequivocal terms that if no response was received by the aforesaid date or time, the UPSC would take further action without entertaining any further reference from her.

Despite extension in time allowed to her, she failed to submit her explanation within the prescribed time. The UPSC has examined the available records carefully and found her guilty of acting in contravention of the provisions of the CSE-2022 Rules. Her provisional candidature for the CSE-2022 has been cancelled and she has also been debarred permanently from all the future examinations or selections of the UPSC.

In the backdrop of the case of Khedkar, the UPSC has thoroughly examined the available data of more than 15,000 finally recommended candidates of the CSEs from the year 2009 to 2023 for 15 years with respect to the number of attempts availed by them. After this detailed exercise, barring the case of Khedkar, no other candidate has been found to have availed more number of attempts than permitted under the CSE Rules.

In the lone case of Khedkar, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the UPSC could not detect her number of attempts primarily due to the fact that she changed not only her name but also her parents’ name.

The UPSC is in the process of further strengthening the SOP to ensure that such a case does not recur in the future. So far as the complaints regarding the submission of false certificates (specifically OBC and PwBD categories) are concerned, the UPSC wishes to clarify that it does only a preliminary scrutiny of the certificates whether the certificate has been issued by the competent authority, the year to which the certificate pertains, issuing date of the certificate, whether there is any overwriting on the certificate, format of the certificate etc.

Generally, the certificate is taken as genuine, if it has been issued by the competent authority. The UPSC neither has the mandate nor the wherewithal to check the veracity of thousands of certificates submitted by the candidates every year. However, it is understood that scrutiny and verification of genuineness of certificates is carried out by the authorities mandate with the task.