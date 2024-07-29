UPSC Aspirants Deaths: MHA Constitutes Committee to Inquire Rajinder Nagar Incident

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a committee to inquire into the unfortunate incident at a coaching centre in old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi. The committee will inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes.



The committee will have Additional Secretary, MoUHA, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi Govt, Special CP, Delhi Police, Fire Advisor and JS, MHA as Convener. It will submit its report in 30 days.



Three civil services aspirants -- two females and a male – died after the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar flooded after heavy rainfall. The incident occurred at Rau’s IAS Study Circle at Bada Bazar Marg. The coaching centre was running a library in its basement.

