Uproar In Odisha Assembly Over Nishikant Dubey’s Remarks On Biju Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: High political drama unfolded in the Odisha Assembly on Monday after controversial remarks by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey on former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik triggered a massive uproar, with Opposition members stalling proceedings and demanding a clarification from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, legislators from the Biju Janata Dal and the Indian National Congress rose in protest, raising slogans against Dubey and seeking to know whether the ruling BJP endorsed his remarks. The MP had reportedly claimed that Biju Patnaik acted as a “link” between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the US government, and functioned as a CIA agent during the 1962 India-China war—an assertion that drew sharp reactions across party lines in Odisha.

The protests intensified as members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration near the Speaker’s podium, while Opposition MLAs expressed solidarity and reverence for the late leader. Despite repeated appeals for order, the din continued, forcing Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the House at 10:51 AM till 11:30 AM.

Amid the escalating controversy, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan sought to distance the state government from the remarks, describing them as “inappropriate” and “unacceptable.” Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, he clarified that Dubey’s comments were his personal views and had caused “deep anguish” among the people, including the Chief Minister.

“The government has taken note of the statement. It is entirely his personal opinion and does not reflect the government’s stance. Politicising the issue further would only diminish the respect accorded to Biju Babu,” Harichandan said, urging restraint.

However, the Opposition remained unconvinced. When the House reconvened, senior BJD leader Ranendra Pratap Swain raised the issue again, demanding a formal statement from the government. The Opposition also moved a notice seeking a structured discussion on the matter, which the Speaker said would be considered.

The controversy has struck an emotional chord in Odisha, where Biju Patnaik continues to command immense respect cutting across political affiliations. A towering figure in Indian politics, he was a freedom fighter, aviator, and statesman, celebrated for his daring 1947 mission to rescue Indonesian leaders during their independence struggle and for his contributions during World War II.