Uproar in J&K Assembly Over Ganderbal Encounter, Pprobe Ordered by LG

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed uproar on the final day of the Budget Session on Saturday, with members of the National Conference, the Congress and the PDP demanding a judicial probe into the recent Ganderbal encounter.

The army has claimed that the man killed in the encounter in Arhama forests on March 31 -- identified as Ganderbal resident Rashid Ahmad Mughal -- was a terrorist. However, his family alleged that he had no terror links and termed the encounter fake, while demanding the return of his body for proper burial.

As the House assembled, legislators from both treasury and opposition benches -- barring the BJP -- condemned the killing and demanded a statement from Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on the issue.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered a magisterial probe into the encounter and sought a report within seven days.

Raising the issue, NC MLA Mubarak Gul called for a strong message from the House against the killing of an "innocent" and stressed fixing accountability.

His party colleague and former Judge Hasnain Masoodi underlined that the right to a decent burial is fundamental and constitutionally recognised, and must be respected to uphold justice and transparency.

"Any restriction on this right undermines the principles of justice and democratic values," he said, backing the family's demand to return the body.

Mughal was buried by police in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, in line with the standard procedure followed for terrorists killed in encounters.

Congress legislator Nizamuddin Bhat said an administrative inquiry would not suffice in such a serious matter, asserting that only a judicial probe could ensure fairness and credibility.

"Inquiries at the administrative level tend to balance competing interests, which can affect accountability. What is required in such grave matters is a judicial inquiry," he said, calling for transparency and timely justice.

National Conference MLA Mir Saifullah termed the incident "deeply concerning" and said the demand for a judicial inquiry to identify and hold those responsible accountable must be supported.

Irfan Hafiz Lone of the Congress lodged a protest demanding a fair and time-bound probe into the encounter, saying that the truth must come out and those involved be given stringent punishment. He also demanded the release of detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik.

Carrying two placards -- one on the Ganderbal encounter and another on the AAP MLA's detention -- Lone protested on the front stairs of the Assembly before entering the House.

"We want justice for the family. We want a true and fair inquiry so that the facts come to light. The concerned family must be heard, and justice ensured through a result-oriented probe," he told reporters here.

He further said that the killing of any innocent person is not just an individual tragedy but an affront to humanity.

"If any innocent person is killed anywhere, it is a murder of humanity. We strongly demand a fair and outcome-based investigation so that justice is delivered," he added.

He also termed the prolonged detention of MLA Malik as a "murder of democracy."

The sole AAP MLA in Jammu and Kashmir was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on September 8, 2025, in Doda for allegedly disturbing public order.

BJP's R S Pathania questioned the discussion of a law-and-order issue in the House, saying his own questions had been rejected earlier on similar grounds.

Responding to the concerns, the Speaker informed the House that a time-bound inquiry has already been ordered by the Lieutenant Governor into the matter.