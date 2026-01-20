UPL Promoted Advanta Enterprises Files DRHP For IPO

Mumbai: Hyderabad based Advanta Enterprises,a global agricultural-solutions company promoted by UPL, with a portfolio of advanced hybrid seeds and post-harvest solutions has filed draft red herring prospectus(DRHP) for an initial public offering.The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of over 3.61 crore equity shares of Rs 1 face value by selling shareholders - UPL and Melwood Holdings managed by global private equity firm KKR(Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.).

Advanta develops, produces, and sells locally-adapted, high‑quality seeds. As of September 30, 2025, company operated a diversified portfolio of more than 900 hybrid seed varieties across 21 breeding crops and 19 crops with seeds distributed in 74 countries.