Mangaluru: KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, expressed confidence about the Congress securing at least 20 seats in the upcoming Parliament Election in Karnataka. Speaking at the party convention in Mangaluru, he urged the cadre to engage in door-to-door outreach to mobilize support for the upcoming general elections.

Shivakumar emphasized the significance of reaching out to the people, highlighting that no other government had successfully implemented guarantee schemes like the ones proposed by the Congress. Criticizing the BJP's unfulfilled promises, he remarked, "The BJP pledged to deposit Rs 15 lakh into every account and generate 2 crore jobs, but they have failed to deliver the promises."

Encouraging party members not to lose hope despite the assembly election outcome, Shivakumar drew parallels with historical successes, stating, "When Sadananda Gowda vacated the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Parliament seat to become Chief Minister, we fielded our candidate and won the seat. I am confident that the people of the region will support Congress this time, given their satisfaction with the guarantee schemes. We anticipate winning at least 20 seats in the upcoming general elections."

“Prime Minister Modi may say he will win 370 seats but that is not possible. Rahul Gandhi is doing yatra across the country and the country is looking for new leadership. Mallikarjuna Kharge from Karnataka is sitting on the same chair which was once occupied by Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Let all of us go from village to village and mobilise the organisation. I am confident that INDIA bloc will come to power,” he said.

Questioning the recent alliance between JDS and BJP, Shivakumar stated, "We do not care about the political unions in the state. In politics, what matters are ideology, belief, and principles. Let us work on those principles and bring people from all sections of society together."

Addressing the recent budget presentation, Shivakumar lauded the Congress government's historic budget and criticized the BJP and JDS for walking out during the session.

He asserted, "In my 35 years in the House, I have never seen such disrespect for the democratic process. The people of BJP and JDS not only insulted the democratic process but also the people of the state. The Congress party is poised to remain in power for five years and secure victory in the subsequent elections."