Upasana Konidela Urges IIT Women to Prioritise Careers, Consider Egg Freezing

19 Nov 2025 2:17 PM IST

The entrepreneur highlights financial independence, flexible motherhood planning and stronger workplace support for women

Upasana Konidela encouraged IIT women to focus on career growth and consider egg freezing as an empowering option for future family planning.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Upasana Konidela delivered a powerful message to women students at IIT, encouraging them to prioritise career growth and financial independence before feeling pressured into early marriage or motherhood.

Addressing the societal expectations often placed on young women, Upasana underscored egg freezing as a practical and empowering choice for those who wish to focus on building stable, long-term careers while safeguarding their fertility options. She noted that modern women should have the agency to plan motherhood on their own terms without compromising their professional aspirations.

Drawing from her own experiences, Upasana emphasised that egg freezing can offer women greater time, flexibility and confidence in shaping both personal and professional trajectories. She also called for stronger workplace policies that support fertility preservation and recognise women’s long-term career goals, urging companies to foster environments that enable women to thrive.

Her remarks have sparked an important conversation about the need for India’s evolving workforce to adapt and support women’s choices—whether in education, entrepreneurship or family planning.

This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern at Deccan Chronicle

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
