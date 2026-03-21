Up To 10 Years In Jail For Paper Leaks: Chhattisgarh Passes Strict Anti-Cheating Bill

Raipur: In a significant legislative measure, Chhattisgarh Assembly on Friday passed a bill seeking to curb the malpractice in the public recruitment and professional examinations with the provision of harsh punishments for the accused.

The legislation, christened as ‘Chhattisgarh Public Recruitment and Professional Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2026’, aims to ensure transparency, impartiality and credibility of such examinations by providing strong deterrent measures against question paper leakage, and malpractice in the exams.

As per the provisions of the bill, malpractices like copying in the examinations will attract imprisonment up to three years and debarment of the candidate, accused of adopting such unfair means, from recruitment tests for government jobs for three years, besides imposition of a fine of Rs ten lakh.

Question paper leakage will attract imprisonment up to five years and a fine of Rs five lakh.

The government officials if found having nexus with the accused in the question paper leakage or any other lapses will attract imprisonment up to ten years and a penalty of Rs ten lakh.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly also passed the Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board Bill, 2026 to establish a new body for conducting recruitment examinations to Class III and Class IV posts across state departments.

The legislation provides for the creation of a staff selection board aimed at streamlining and standardizing the recruitment process.

With this enactment, the existing Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) will be merged into the new entity.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the legislation, saying that the move would simplify procedures and ensure transparency in recruitment, addressing concerns raised by candidates in recent years.

“In the existing system, vacancies are released separately by different departments, forcing candidates to apply separately for each post. Each department follows a different recruitment process, and conducting separate examinations every time puts immense pressure on the recruitment agencies. The proposed board would address these challenges by ensuring a more streamlined and transparent system”, he said.