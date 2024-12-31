UP startup honours Jimmy Carter with coffee, barbeque peanut butter

In a heartfelt tribute to former US president Jimmy Carter, Nutty Village, an Unnao-based peanut butter startup, has launched two new flavors: coffee-flavored and barbeque-flavored peanut butter. Co-founder Aman Kumar announced the decision, honoring Carter for his lifelong commitment to agriculture and sustainable development. Carter, affectionately known as the “champion of peanut farming,” passed away at his residence in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday.

Kumar highlighted that Carter’s dedication to rural development and peanut farming inspired the tribute. “We are dedicating these flavors to Carter as a symbol of gratitude for his contributions to agriculture and the farming community,” Kumar said.

Nutty Village collaborates with 50 local farmers in Unnao district, where peanut farming is a vital livelihood for many. Approximately 10,000 farmers grow peanuts across 14-15 villages in the district, with 2,000 practicing organic farming. The startup sources groundnuts from select farmers, offering them up to three times the market price, Kumar claimed.

In addition to fair pricing, Nutty Village works closely with women’s self-help groups to handle primary and secondary peanut processing. This initiative provides grassroots-level employment and empowers women in the community. Chandkali, a 60-year-old group member, shared, “I earn good money from processing peanuts, and it’s a rewarding opportunity.”

Kumar, a social entrepreneur with a Master’s degree from TISS, revealed that the startup was inspired by the struggles of peanut farmers, who often rely on intermediaries and face limited market access. By providing direct support and better farming techniques, Nutty Village is helping farmers improve profits and livelihoods.

Through this initiative, Nutty Village not only honors Carter’s legacy but also strengthens its mission to support sustainable farming and rural development.