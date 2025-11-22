UP Plans Detention Centres For Illegal Immigrants

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all district magistrates in the state to take swift and strict action against illegal immigrants. He stressed that law and order, national security and social harmony are top priorities, and that no form of illegal activity will be tolerated, an official statement said on Saturday.

“The Chief Minister has instructed each district administration to identify illegal immigrants residing in their jurisdiction and take action as per the rules,” the statement said.

It added that Adityanath has also ordered the establishment of temporary detention centres in every district to house infiltrators. Illegal immigrants with foreign citizenship will be lodged in these centres until the verification process is completed, according to the brief.

The Chief Minister further stated that all illegal immigrants held in detention centres will be deported to their respective countries of origin as per established procedures.

Uttar Pradesh shares an open border with Nepal, allowing free movement of nationals from both countries, but checks are in place for people of other nationalities. The directive comes even as the Election Commission of India undertakes a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The BJP had made the issue of ghuspaithiya (infiltrators) a major campaign plank in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, where the NDA returned to power with a large majority.

The SIR exercise is being conducted in 12 states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh. The final electoral rolls will be published on February 7, 2026.

Besides UP, the electoral rolls are being revised in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission’s schedule, printing and training were completed between October 28 and November 3. The Enumeration Phase ran from November 4 to December 4. Draft rolls will be published on December 9, followed by the claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase for hearing and verification will take place from December 9 to January 31, 2026, with the final rolls to be released on February 7, 2026.

Opposition parties have strongly opposed the SIR process, alleging it aims to remove voters from underprivileged communities from the electoral rolls. Several parties have approached the Supreme Court challenging the exercise underway in the states and Union Territories.