UP: Newly-Wed Woman Flees Bus Stand As Husband Goes To Buy Snacks

Lucknow/Moradabad (UP): In a rather unusual incident, a newly-married woman reportedly fled from a bus stand in Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, when her husband had gone to buy 'pakodas' (fritters) for her.According to the police, the incident took place on March 9 at Bilari bus station in Moradabad district, when Pritam Singh from Amroha district went to bring his wife, Rinjhim, back from her maternal home, which she was visiting for Holi. The couple had married in December last year.

During the journey, the two got down at the Bilari bus stand to wait for their next bus. Rimjhim (18) then told her husband Pritam that she was hungry and asked him to get her some hot fritters from a stall.

Pritam went to buy the snack. But when he returned a few minutes later, he could not find his wife. At first, he assumed she might be close by. But after searching the area and asking people around, he found no trace of her. No one at the bus stand had seen her leave the place.

Bilari Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Singh confirmed the incident and said that a missing report has been registered in this connection.

He added that the missing woman is yet to be traced.