UP MLAs along with CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple Today, preparations underway

Lucknow: Preparations are underway in Ayodhya as the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with speaker Satish Mahana, cabinet ministers and members of the UP Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will visit the Ram Temple for darshan of Ram Lalla.

The MLAs will reach Ayodhya on buses and UP CM is expected to reach Ram Temple by noon.

Visuals from outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow showed BJP leaders chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' before leaving for Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA from Moradabad, Ritesh Gupta called himself fortunate for the opportunity to have the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla.

"I am fortunate to get the opportunity to have the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla. After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, everyone wanted to visit Ayodhya and have a darshan. Today, because of CM Yogi Adityanath, all the MLAs will be travelling to Ayodhya together," Gupta said.

Meanwhile, BSP MLA Umashankar Singh said that one should not politicise this issue.

"The leaders of the Samajwadi Party are politicising the issue but we are not. Our party is secular and we respect all religions...One should not politicise this," he said.

BJP MLA Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh said, "The entire country is happy. We are getting this opportunity after centuries. This generation is very lucky."

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees thronged Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday, seeking solace in prayer and the divine darshan of Lord Ram.

People were seen waiting in long lines to catch a glimpse of the deity.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests. Acharya Satyendra Das is the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya.