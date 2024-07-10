UP Man Survives Six Snake Bites, Says Incidents Happened On Saturday, Sunday

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man was bitten by snakes six times within the past 35 days and survived every time in Soura Village, Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, whenever a snake bit him, he was right away taken to the hospital and given treatment and recovered.

On June 2, Vikas Dubey was bitten by a snake for the first time after getting out of his bed at his home, according to a report published in India Today. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated.

After this incident, 5 more snakes have bitten him and he recovered every time. Then, he was advised to live somewhere else and leave home. Following that, he went to live with his aunt in Radhanagar, but he was again bitten by a snake.

His parents brought him home after several days. However, on July 6, a snake bit him again and he was taken to the hospital, where he got treatment and recovered.

In a report, Dubey mentioned that he had a premonition that whenever a snake bit him, the incident always happened on either Saturday or Sunday.

An estimated 50,000 people lose their lives to snakebites, every year in India.