UP Man Critical After Snake Bites Tongue During Reel Stunt

A 50-year-old man is battling for his life after a snake bit him on his tongue as he attempted to kiss the reptile, reportedly to create a reel for social media. The bizarre incident, a video of which has been widely circulated on social media, has drawn sharp criticism and disbelief from the viewers. The incident took place on Friday evening at Haibatpur village in Amroha district, where Jitendra Kumar, a marginal farmer, rescued a snake and decided to film a dramatic video with it.

ये कला दिखा रहे थे तभी सांप ने डस लिया. अब ये जिंदगी और मौत के बीच ICU में जंग लड़ रहे हैं. ये अपने गांव में अक्सर इस तरह की कलाकारी किया करते थे. लेकिन इस बार इन्हें सांप को Kiss करना महंगा पड़ गया. घटना यूपी अमरोहा की है. pic.twitter.com/15ZMYyz3c9 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 14, 2025

Hoping to impress online viewers, Kumar posed with the snake while several bystanders filmed the stunt. According to locals, Kumar was apparently under the influence of intoxicants and was smoking at the time of performing the stunt. One purported video shows Kumar wrapping the snake around his neck and slowly bringing its head toward his mouth.

As he extends his tongue towards the reptile, the snake bites him on the tongue, leaving the onlookers horrified. Kumar, whose condition deteriorated rapidly after the bite, was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later referred to a private facility in Moradabad, where his condition remains critical in the ICU. Jaikirat Singh, the village head, said a snake had emerged from a wall in the area on Friday evening, triggering panic. Kumar, who arrived at the scene, caught the snake. "He attempted to kiss the snake. But as his grip loosened, the snake bit him on his tongue. Shocked, Kumar dropped the snake, which slithered into the nearby bushes," Singh said.



