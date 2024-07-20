UP: Man Accused of Raping 4-Year-Old Girl Held

Farrukhabad: A 27-year-old man, accused of raping a four-year-old girl during a wedding programme, was arrested following an encounter, police said on Saturday. The accused sustained bullet injuries on one of his legs and was admitted to a community health centre, police said.



Circle Officer Mohammadabad Arun Kumar said that a four-year-old girl who had come to attend a wedding ceremony was raped at a guest house on July 11.

Based on the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered against the accused, and an investigation was launched, Kumar said.

He added that during the investigation, the accused was identified. Late Friday night, the police arrested Dabloo (son of Ram Ladaite Sharma), who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, from near Pakhna railway station following an encounter.

The accused has half a dozen cases registered against him, Kumar said and added that he used to spend nights in jungles after the incident and used to commit criminal acts during the day.