Lawyer Arrested for Raping of 37-Year-Old Woman in Agra

10 Nov 2025 6:01 PM IST

The woman alleged that on November 6, Jitendra called her for a settlement, manipulated her into getting into his car, and made her drink alcohol.

Representational Image

Agra: A 55-year-old lawyer has been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly raping a woman here, police said on Monday. According to the police, in a complaint registered at the Ekta police station on November 7, the 37-year-old woman said a rape case was pending in court. Jitendra, the lawyer representing the accused, had proposed a settlement between the two parties, which was agreed upon.

The woman alleged that on November 6, Jitendra called her for a settlement, manipulated her into getting into his car, and made her drink alcohol. Later, he took her to a hotel and raped her, the police said.
A case was registered based on the woman's complaint and the accused lawyer was arrested on Sunday and sent him to jail, the police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.
( Source : PTI )
