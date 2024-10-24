UP labourer shot by terrorist in Pulwama

New Delhi: A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot and injured by terrorists in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident took place in Batagund village, where Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, was struck by a bullet in his arm. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

This attack follows recent incidents of violence targeting non-local workers in the region. Six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed in a terror attack on a construction site in Ganderbal district on Sunday. Additionally, a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.







