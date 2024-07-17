Father of 10 Elopes With Mother of Six, Derailing Children's Wedding Plans

Mohammad Pappu's daughter was set to marry Shakeel's son, who frequently paid visits to Shakeel's son. Shakeel startled everyone by eloping with Pappu's wife as the wedding day drew near.Pappu claims that Shakeel, a Ganeshpur resident, enticed his wife, Asma Khatun, and abducted her. He has filed a case against Shakeel for kidnapping his wife. The police have registered a case and begun their investigation.According to some of the reports, the incident took place on June 3, and the wedding day was scheduled to take place on June 17, while other reports say the marriage was about to take place on July 17. Shakeel is said to have ten children, and the bride's mother is said to have six.Pappu said that his daughter was going to marry Shakeel's son which required Shakeel to frequently visit their home. Shakeel seduced his wife, throughout these visits and took her away. Pappu stated he hadn't received any recent information regarding the duo's whereabouts.According to CO Vijay Kumar Rana, When Pappu called the police on June 8 to report his wife missing, they swiftly filed a missing person's report. Pappu filed a second application on July 11th, claiming that Shakeel had abducted his wife, and currently police are acting under the law.