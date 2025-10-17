UP Govt Hikes DA for Employees, Pensioners

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has raised the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief for state employees, pensioners, and family pensioners from 55% to 58%, effective July 1, 2025.

The decision, announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Deepavali, is expected to benefit nearly 28 lakh employees and pensioners, enhancing their financial security and improving their standard of living.

CM Adityanath said the move will light a lamp of satisfaction, safety, and prosperity in the lives of the beneficiaries.





