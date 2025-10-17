 Top
UP Govt Hikes DA for Employees, Pensioners

17 Oct 2025 9:22 AM IST

DA hike to boost income of 28 lakh UP employees and pensioners; festive relief announced on Deepavali.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has raised the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief for state employees, pensioners, and family pensioners from 55% to 58%, effective July 1, 2025.

The decision, announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Deepavali, is expected to benefit nearly 28 lakh employees and pensioners, enhancing their financial security and improving their standard of living.

CM Adityanath said the move will light a lamp of satisfaction, safety, and prosperity in the lives of the beneficiaries.




