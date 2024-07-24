UP govt asks SDMs, tehsildars to reside in their areas of posting

Lucknow: Aimed at addressing public concerns and ensuring timely resolution of issues, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued directives requiring SDMs and tehsildars across the state to reside only in their respective areas of posting, an official statement said on Wednesday.The aim of the directive is to ensure that sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and tehsildars (revenue officers) spend the majority of their time in their respective tehsils, actively addressing public concerns and working to resolve issues within the designated time-frame, it said.



Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has issued instructions to all divisional commissioners (DCs) and district magistrates (DMs) to enforce this order strictly, stating that redressing problems of people is the top priority of the government.

For the government to uphold its commitment to good governance, it is crucial that the tehsil-level administration remains alert and efficient, he said.

The chief secretary stressed that it is the primary responsibility of the DMs and DCs to ensure that all duties assigned under the Tehsil Revenue Administration are effectively carried out.

"District Magistrates must provide a certificate within seven days via email confirming this order. The government will conduct surprise inspections to verify compliance.

"If the tehsildar and sub-divisional magistrate are found not residing in their tehsil, strict action will be taken against them. The responsibility of the district magistrate will also be assessed. Strict adherence to this order is mandatory," the chief secretary added.



