UP Doctor Arrested for Raping 19-Year-Old Patient in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman patient at his clinic in a village here at the Bhopa police station area on Saturday evening.Police said she was harassed and raped at the clinic and when the woman complained about it, the doctor who is also a former BJP mandal president was thrashed by locals.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she visited the clinic with her younger brother due to illness. She alleged she was taken alone into the clinic where the doctor allegedly sexually harassed her during a check-up and raped her. When she resisted, her 15-year-old younger brother protested but was beaten up by the doctor, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Ravishankar informed reporters on Sunday that police registered a case against Dr Virpal Sehrawat under relevant sections of the BNS, leading to his arrest.