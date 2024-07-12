UP: Dalit Teen Forced To Drink Cow Urine, 3 Arrested

Hyderabad: Three men were arrested for forcing a minor boy to drink cow urine in Shravasti district, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident happened two days ago and police have arrested the accused.

The 15-year-old victim works as a technician, setting sound mixers and audio systems at social events.

On Tuesday evening, while the boy was heading home from work, he was approached by Kishan Tiwari, Dilip Mishra, and Satyam Tiwari, all of whom were intoxicated.

Dilip Mishra peed in an alcohol bottle, according to the police, and then Satyam and Kishan pulled him down and pushed the bottle into his mouth.



According to the authorities, the accused were upset that the boy's family had charged them more for an audio system they had installed for a party at their home.

"The accused also misbehaved with the minor and thrashed him, and one of them shot a video of the entire incident," Station House Officer Mahima Nath Upadhyay, Gilaula Police Station said.