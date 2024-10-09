UP by-polls: SP releases list of candidates for six seats

Lucknow: A day after the declaration of assembly poll results of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday released a list of its candidates for six of ten assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, where by-polls are due later this year. The party has fielded Tej Pratap Yadav from Karhal, while it has given a ticket to Naseem Solanki from the Sisamu seat, Mustafa Siddiqui from Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Ajit Prasad from Milkipur (Ayodhya), the list issued here said.



Shobhawai Verma and Jyodi Bind have been given party tickets from Katehari and Majhwan seats, respectively, it said.

By-elections are set to be held in 10 assembly seats of the state -- Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sisamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Nine of these seats fell vacant after its MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls.

In Sisamau, the by-poll is being held due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

The SP, which is a part of the INDIA bloc, has said it will contest the by-polls with the Congress, which is demanding five seats from the party.

Congress did not share any seat with the SP in the Haryana assembly elections.