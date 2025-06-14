 Top
Boat Capsizes in Saryu River, 1 Dead, 2 Feared Drowned in Ambedkarnagar

Five men were on their way to a funeral when their boat overturned; rescue operations ongoing for missing persons.

A boat carrying five men capsized in UP's Saryu River; one died, two are missing, and rescue efforts continue.

A man drowned and two are feared dead after a boat capsized in Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkarnagar district on Saturday afternoon, police said. According to police, five men were on their way to attend a funeral in the Kashmiriya Tanda area in a boat.

Their boat capsized in the Saryu River near Mahadeva Ghat, and three of them were rescued by boatmen while two are missing, police said. The rescued passengers were rushed to a hospital where one of them died during treatment and the rest were admitted. Efforts are underway to trace the other two missing passengers, police added. The deceased is yet to be identified.
