UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Reprimands MLAs Over Spitting Incident

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday reprimanded members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) after learning of an incident in which a member allegedly spat pan masala inside the Vidhan Sabha hall. Mahana took immediate action to address the situation, ensuring the area was cleaned promptly.

Addressing the House before the start of the session, Mahana stated that he personally oversaw the cleaning of the area after receiving reports about the incident. He emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and decorum within the Assembly.

“I received information this morning that a member of the Legislative Assembly had spat after consuming pan masala in this very hall,” Mahana said. "I came here myself and got the area cleaned. I have seen the act through a video, but I do not wish to name the individual involved to avoid unnecessary public humiliation.”

While Mahana refrained from revealing the identity of the MLA involved, he made it clear that maintaining cleanliness in the Assembly was a collective responsibility. He urged all members to act responsibly and intervene if they witnessed such behavior.

“It is the responsibility of each one of us to keep this Assembly clean,” Mahana added. “If the MLA responsible comes forward and admits their actions, it will be appreciated. If not, I will have to take appropriate action.”

The incident has raised concerns about the behavior of lawmakers within the Vidhan Sabha, with Mahana stressing that maintaining the sanctity of the legislative institution should always be a priority. His comments serve as a reminder to legislators of the importance of setting an example for the public both inside and outside the Assembly.

The Speaker’s direct approach in dealing with the matter reflects his commitment to preserving the decorum of the house. He emphasized that such actions, which could tarnish the image of the legislature, should not be repeated in the future.

In closing, Mahana urged all MLAs to work together to maintain the dignity of the Assembly, warning that any further incidents of this nature would not be tolerated.