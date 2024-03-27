UOH Skill Development Centre Receives Funding for Underprivileged Doctoral Students' Summer Skill Development Program

Hyderabad: The Skill Development Centre within the School of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad has been granted funding totalling Rs 17,76,000 from the Science Academies’ Education Programme on Wednesday. The funding is designated to facilitate a comprehensive summer school programme tailored for underprivileged doctoral students. An additional sum of Rs 10,00,000 is anticipated to cover consumable expenses associated with the initiative.

The primary objective of this endeavour is to address the notable gap in laboratory skills training experienced by graduate, postgraduate, and doctoral candidates specialising in biology, particularly those hailing from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) situated in disadvantaged regions."Such inadequacies often hinder these students’ ability to effectively compete within both the domestic and global academic and industrial landscapes. Consequently, the provision of intensive training through summer schools helps bridge these skill gaps and equip participants with the requisite expertise to thrive in their respective fields," a statement from the organisation read.The summer school programme primarily targets underprivileged doctoral students meeting specific eligibility criteria including completion of post-graduation at a college located in rural areas, enrolment in a doctoral programme within any biology-related discipline at a university situated in rural locales, attainment of a minimum CGPA of 6.0 at the postgraduate level, and absence of prior participation in any summer school sponsored by governmental funding agencies in India, the organisation said.The selection process would be rigorous, with a maximum of 25 outstation and 10 local participants ultimately chosen to partake in the programme.