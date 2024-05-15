UoH Alumna Selected for IFS Post

Hyderabad: Vasanthi Peddireddy, an alumna of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), was selected for the Indian Forest Service (IFS), after achieving an all-India Rank of 50.

In a statement, the university said Vasanthi completed her MBA in healthcare and hospital management in 2015-2017. The IFS, one of the premier civil services in India, is responsible for managing the country's forests, wildlife, and environment.

Notably, another alumnus of the programme Dr Rani Susmita, secured the first rank in the AP Public Service Commission Group 1 examination and is now a deputy collector, the university said.

Alumni such as Haritha Katragadda and Vijay Kumar Peyyala, who pursued their MBA (General) in the early 2000s, are serving as Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers, a UoH representative added.

Vasanthi expressed her gratitude to the faculty and spoke about the programme's role in providing opportunities for higher education and career development, transforming the lives of many students from diverse backgrounds.