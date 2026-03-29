Unseasonal Rains Damage Crops Across 1.55L Acres In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra has reported crop damage across more than 1.55 lakh acres over the past two weeks following unseasonal rainfall, according to a preliminary assessment by the Agriculture Department. Showers between March 14 and 20 caused extensive losses across at least 25 districts and 121 talukas, raising concerns over farmer distress and potential supply disruptions.

Officials said crops spread over 1,55,436 acres (62,177 hectares) have been impacted. Ahilyanagar and Jalgaon are the worst-hit districts, followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Dhule and Pune. More rainfall is likely in the coming days, officials warned.

“March does not usually witness rainfall. However, this year, several places in the state have experienced hailstorms. This rain has caused significant damage to agriculture. The assessment of losses is in its final stage, and more rainfall is possible in the coming days,” Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said.

A wide range of crops—including banana, wheat, maize, gram, mango, onion, grapes and other horticultural produce—have suffered damage due to untimely rains, hailstorms and strong winds. “The unseasonal showers struck during a critical harvesting period, compounding losses for farmers,” an official said.

Ahilyanagar district reported the highest crop damage, with 29,125 acres affected, followed by Jalgaon (28,077 acres). Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar saw losses across 21,112 acres, while Nashik and Dhule reported damage to 18,252 acres and 16,712 acres, respectively. Buldhana also recorded significant losses at 16,150 acres.

Among other districts, Sangli reported 4,662 acres of crop loss, followed by Solapur (4,482 acres), Jalna (4,230 acres) and Pune (3,930 acres). Dharashiv recorded 3,517 acres of damage, while Beed (1,130 acres), Nanded (825 acres) and Nandurbar (727 acres) reported relatively lower impact. Latur (507 acres), Yavatmal (475 acres), Satara (372 acres), Akola (305 acres), Washim (300 acres) and Amravati (292 acres) also witnessed damage. Minimal impact was reported from Gadchiroli (135 acres), Nagpur (102 acres), Gondia (80 acres) and Chandrapur (37 acres).

Officials said detailed panchnamas (damage assessments) are underway, after which the government is expected to announce relief measures and compensation.