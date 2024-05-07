Unprecedented power demand being met successfully in Telangana, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Due to soaring temperatures, the demand and utilisation of power has increased significantly in the State. Yet thanks to the efficient functioning of electricity department, power is being supplied without any interruption, asserted Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Energy Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.



In a detailed statement, Mr Bhatti said there is an increase in demand and consumption of power by 52.9 per cent from May 1 to 6 this year over that of corresponding period last year.

While the demand for power in May 2023 was 7062 MW, it jumped to 10799 MW now.

The average consumption also increased from 157.9 million units to 226.62 million units, registering an increase by 43.5 per cent.

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, the increase in demand and consumption from May 1 to 6 this year is by 47.6 per cent compared to that of the same period last year.

While in May 2023 the demand was 2830 MW, it increased to 4177 MW now.

Similarly the average consumption of power increased by 53 per cent from 57.5 million units last May to 88 MU in May, 2024 so far. It is noted that under the previous BRS govt between 2022 and 2023, the power consumption did not increase even by one per cent.

This year in the last two days, the demand for power peaked to about 4000 MW and consumption was over 90 MU. The night time power consumption increased like never before, far exceeding the estimates. Last night (Tuesday) at 12.19 am, the demand was 4059 MW. It is 300 per cent more than that of last year, he pointed out.

Yet to the credit of electricity department, staff was constantly on alert to supply power without interruption despite unprecedented increase in demand and consumption of power, Mr Bhatti said.

It is deplorable that instead of appreciating the electricity department staff and officers, opposition party leaders were carrying out false propaganda as if there are power cuts.

The Deputy CM sought to know if the BRS leaders conveniently forgot that under the rule of former CM KCR, farmers came on to the roads and staged dharnas. Has KCR forgotten the then Transco and Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao in a media conference lamenting about the raw deal meted out to the electricity department by the then govt.?

It is despicable on the part of KCR who was CM for nine years to carry out false propaganda about power supply under the Cong govt.

When the generator set up by their party leaders for his meeting at Suryapet developed a snag and power supply was interrupted, he blamed the electricity department and held it responsible. Again in Mahbubnagar, KCR carried out vicious propaganda against electricity dept even when there was no power cut.

The Cong government proved KCR’s allegations wrong by producing the transformer dump report and other technical evidence to clarify that the electricity dept was not responsible. Yet the BRS leaders and their social media was carrying out malicious campaign against the power department, Mr Bhatti said.

People are observing the demand and supply situation keenly and if there was indeed something wrong with the power supply, will there be record utilisation of power in the State?

People are not gullible to believe the Gobbles propaganda by BRS and if the BRS’ social media wing did not stop its mischief and pedaling of lies on power cuts, people themselves would give a fitting reply to the BRS leaders and their party, Mr Bhatti said.