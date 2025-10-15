Unox India Launches First CSR Initiative with Learn for Life

Unox India, the Italian brand known for its high-performance commercial ovens, has launched its first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in India in collaboration with NGO Learn for Life. The initiative, titled “Baking a Better Tomorrow,” kicked off on October 14 at the UNOX Experience Centre in Gurgaon, bringing together 30 students from NGOs across Delhi associated with Learn for Life.

The workshop introduced participants to professional baking using cutting-edge Unox technology employed by leading cafés, bakeries, and hotels globally. Mentored by Unox chefs, the students gained hands-on exposure to modern baking equipment, aimed at building both confidence and employable skills for careers in the food and hospitality sector.

“On World Food Day, our focus was simple: convert access to equipment into access to opportunity,” said Vikram Goel, Regional Director, Unox India & SEA. “By teaching practical skills on the same technology used by industry professionals, we want to help young people imagine and prepare for careers in modern kitchens.”

The event was graced by Mr. Davide Colombo, Deputy Head of the Economic and Innovation Department, Embassy of Italy, New Delhi, who highlighted the importance of combining technology and education to empower youth.

Michael and Nicole, Programme Leads at Learn for Life, said the workshop aimed at empowerment rather than handouts, giving participants the chance to learn, create, and take the first step toward sustainable careers in baking and hospitality.

This marks the beginning of Unox India’s long-term CSR vision, focusing on skill development, employability, and lasting social impact through “Baking a Better Tomorrow.”