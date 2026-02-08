Unnao Rape Case: SC May Hear Sengar’s Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Monday the bail plea of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor’s father.

The plea comes after the Delhi High Court on January 19 refused to suspend Sengar’s 10-year sentence in the case, citing delay in trial and observing that the delay was partly attributable to multiple applications filed by the convict.

On March 13, 2020, a trial court sentenced Sengar to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh in the custodial death case. The court had said that “no leniency” could be shown for the killing of a family’s “sole bread earner”.

While the trial court did not convict Sengar of murder, it awarded the maximum punishment for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, holding that there was