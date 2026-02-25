University Of Bristol To Launch First International Campus In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Indian students can now earn a UK degree in Mumbai. The University of Bristol, one of the leading universities in the world, will soon launch its new Enterprise Campus – its first international campus – at Powai in Mumbai. The university also launched a global strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a £1.5 million fund from Shanta Foundation to strengthen research and student mobility between India and the UK.

According to University officials, the Mumbai campus marks the University of Bristol’s first international campus and represents a significant milestone in its 150th anniversary year.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TCS, will explore ways to advance artificial intelligence (AI) research, enhance industry-aligned learning and create opportunities and career pathways for students.

The MoU will commit both institutions to explore public sector initiatives, community engagement programmes and talent mobility initiatives such as internships and exchange programmes, alumni engagement to jointly leveraging global networks.

Bristol will also partner with IIT Bombay, ICICI Bank, the British Council and Shanta Foundation to create a campus where world-leading research, outstanding education and industry collaboration come together.

The University of Bristol, as a testimony to its world-leading AI research and education, was named as AI University of the Year 2024 and is home to Isambard-AI, the world’s fastest university supercomputer.

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head of TCS Education and TCS iON, said, “This partnership with the University of Bristol represents a powerful convergence of two organisations committed to shaping the future of AI‑driven innovation. As TCS accelerates its vision of becoming the world’s leading AI‑led technology services company, collaborating with an institution globally recognised for its excellence in AI research and advanced learning creates immense potential.”

Professor Evelyn Welch, Vice‑Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol, said, “The Mumbai Enterprise Campus will be a place where world‑leading research, outstanding education, and meaningful industry collaboration will come together. It will create unparalleled opportunities for students, researchers, and communities in both Mumbai and Bristol.”

To enhance students’ learning journeys, the University of Bristol has developed a visiting fellowship programme, called the Isambard Global Visiting Professorship Scheme, which will play a crucial part in shaping research culture, creating new collaborations with global institutions, delivering public lectures and providing mentoring.