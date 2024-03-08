62.5pc Women Prioritize Mental Wellness Amid Workplace Stress

On the occasion of International Women's Day, United We Care, an innovative deep-tech company dedicated to revolutionizing mental health and emotional wellness has conducted an extensive survey shedding light on the state of mental health among young women in India. With a substantial sample size of over 15,400 women and 13,260 men, the survey revealed notable insights into workplace stress, gender discrimination, and mental health concerns across metropolitan cities.

Some key findings from the survey unveil compelling insights-

• 55% of women engaging with mental wellness content on the platform were within the 18-34 age group

• The findings indicated that 62.5% women demonstrated higher levels of engagement with mental wellness content compared to 37.5% men

• Cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi accounted for 18.75% off the total engagement from women, suggesting a heightened demand for mental health resources in urban areas

• Women's burnout rates differed across sectors: BFSI reported 19%, while IT/ITeS/SaaS/Hi-Tech saw 49%; FMCG + Manufacturing at 10%, and Services + Retail at 22%

• Notably, women's interest in topics such as emetophobia (fear of vomiting) and techniques for managing obsessive thoughts have witnessed maximum engagement on the platform. The background interests of these women on the platform range from news and politics, entertainment, technology, to lifestyle

Speaking on the survey, Shumita Kakkar, Founder & COO of United We Care said, “At United We Care our focus always revolves around providing accessible and affordable mental wellness services to millions of individuals. This survey insights emphasise the critical importance of prioritising mental health support, especially for women in the workplace. As we celebrate International Women's Day, we must address the unique challenges faced by women and work towards creating inclusive and supportive environments. Through our efforts, we aim to break down barriers and promote emotional well-being for women and all individuals.”

At the heart of United We Care lies Stella, a groundbreaking virtual mental health and wellness coach fueled by Generative AI that can speak 29 languages and understand more than 40 emotions. UWC boasts an impressive 5X more engagement in Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) adoption with the support of Stella. The virtual coach is supported by a team of over 100 renowned, trained, and qualified mental health professionals, including psychologists, therapists, and counsellors, ensuring users receive expert guidance and support with a human touch.