United Christian Forum Urges Governor Intervention Amid Rising Concerns Over Targeting of Christians in Assam

Guwahati: The United Christian Forum in a memorandum to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday expressed concern about the escalating incidents targeting Christians and their institutions in Assam besides fearing that Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, may be misinterpreted and misused to target their religious practices.





Stressing the need of an urgent intervention of the government, the UCF president Jidan Aind and secretary Leander Toppo, said that Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, raised apprehensions among Christians, fearing potential misinterpretation and misuse to target their religious practices.



Expressing deep concern over these developments, the UCF Golaghat urged the government to take decisive action to curb anti-Christian activities, ensure prompt response from civil and police authorities, and reconsider the use of controversial terms in legislative bills to prevent misinterpretations.

Highlighting the significant contributions of the Christian community to nation-building, particularly in education, health, and social services, the memorandum reiterated the fundamental right of freedom of religion guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. The UCF Golaghat emphasised the importance of upholding peace, harmony, and co-existence among all religious groups in Assam.



