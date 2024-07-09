Union Minister Pradhan urges States to work for building collaborative education system

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday addressed the inaugural session of review meeting of Department of School Education and Literacy with States and Union Territories.



Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan shared his thoughts on the roadmap for the next five years for the holistic development of school education across India. He said that education is a key pillar of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and called upon States and UTs to work together to achieve this goal.

In almost four years of National Education Policy, the education ecosystem in the country has made tremendous progress and implementation of NEP is key to transforming Bharat into a knowledge superpower and enabling equitable and inclusive access to quality education, he added.

Speaking about education in Indian languages, he said that the National Education Policy 2020 stresses upon the importance of education in mother tongue and all Indian languages. He called upon carrying forward the basic spirit of NEP i.e. ensuring Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability in education.

He said that India is a young country and our challenge is to make global citizens for the 21st century world which is rapidly changing and being driven by technology. Ensuring an education system which is both rooted and futuristic is our collective responsibility, he further added.

He also stressed upon the importance of building technology readiness in schools with a holistic approach and ensuring critical thinking among students. He urged that both States and Centre have to work as a team to strengthen the education ecosystem as well as to replicate and amplify best-practices from across all States/UTs.

He called upon all stakeholders in States/UTs to work cohesively for strengthening capacities, building a collaborative education system and leveraging education as the key pillar of Viksit Bharat. He also spoke about the emotional connect one shares with their school teachers and the importance of teachers’ capacity building in making our educational ecosystem more vibrant. Speaking about competency-based education, he said that we must also augment our skilling capacities to increase employability.