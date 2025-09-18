Union minister Meghwal: GST 2.0 to Make Life Easy for Biz, Households

New Delhi: Union minister of state for law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said that GST 2.0 is not just about taxation but about making life easier for households and businesses. He added that recent GST reforms have brought significant relief to all stakeholders.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 11th edition of the Movement Against Smuggled and Counterfeit Trade (MASCRADE), organised by FICCI-CASCADE, Meghwal said India is committed to protecting its citizens against illegal and counterfeit trade.

Highlighting GST reforms, the minister noted: “From filing 37 GST returns in a year in 2017 to only three today, this reform shows how governance can truly respond to industry’s voice.”

“At the same time, we must clearly define illicit trade and work collectively to eliminate it. I assure you that the recommendations emerging from MASCRADE 2025 will be taken to the government and acted upon,” he added.

On the occasion, a report titled ‘Decoding the Journey of GST Reforms: GST and Its Effect on Economy, Business and Household Consumption’ was released. The report highlights GST 2.0 as a landmark reform that is reshaping India’s indirect tax system, improving ease of living for households and ease of doing business for enterprises.

Former Union law secretary P.K. Malhotra also addressed the event, stressing the need to curb illicit trade. “There are serious economic and social costs of illicit trade. While globalisation has brought immense opportunities, it has also enabled a parallel economy, smuggling, counterfeiting, tax evasion, and trafficking, that undermines our progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

“In India, the challenge is urgent. As we aim to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047, we must tackle this issue with sustained, coordinated action, backed by robust enforcement and clear, enforceable laws,” Malhotra added.