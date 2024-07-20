Union Minister Kishan Reddy Launches Mineral Exploration Hackathon

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, here on Saturday launched a mineral exploration hackathon focused on innovative mineral hunt techniques.



This Hackathon aims to promote use of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for geophysical data, integration of multiple mineral exploration data sets such as baseline data, available exploration data, etc, to identify new Mineral targets, particularly for deep seated/concealed ore bodies.

During the event, Kishan Reddy, released publications on “Glimpse of Geology and Mineral Resources, Telangana '' and “Minerals in Telangana- Spotlights”. These publications are focused on the geological set up of the State of Telangana, along with the mineral potential of the State.

He also handed over certificates to eight preferred bidders of the second and third tranche of the e-auction of critical and strategic mineral blocks.

Kishan Reddy also launched the National District Mineral Foundation (DMF) portal, a centralized platform to gather the information on the District Mineral Foundations across the country. The aim for launching the portal is to facilitate the access to the DMF data and track the developments and utilizations.

The portal provides details of 645 DMFs in the country with enhanced transparency, featuring centralized visibility of activities, project oversight, and dynamic analytics, as well as a repository of best practices for effective implementation.

The event was followed by a road show regarding the Tranche IV of the e-auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks, commenced vide NIT dated June 24 2024. The purpose of the road show was to increase industry engagement and to make the potential bidders familiarize with the e-auction process being conducted by the Ministry of Mines.

The road show featured detailed presentations regarding the particulars of e-auction process by Transaction Advisor SBI Capital Markets Ltd., guidelines for usage of e-auction platform by e-auction portal provider MSTC, and the technical details of the 21 critical and strategic mineral blocks by Technical Advisor Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd.

The programme was graced by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha. Dignitaries from the Ministry of Mines, State Government Officials, representatives from Government Organizations and industry representatives were also present.