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Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary Receives Death Threat, Complaint Lodged

Nation
20 March 2026 12:36 PM IST

Efforts are being made to trace the origin of the call and identify the caller

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary Receives Death Threat, Complaint Lodged
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Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) Jayant Chaudhary. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union minister Jayant Chaudhary allegedly received a death threat from an unknown caller, following which a police complaint was lodged, an official said on Friday.
Chaudhary, the minister of state (Independent Charge) of skill development and entrepreneurship, received the threat call from an unidentified number on Thursday, prompting an immediate review of his security, the official said.
Police said the complaint was submitted on Chaudhary's behalf at Tughlak Road police station here and the matter is now under investigation.
Efforts are being made to trace the origin of the call and identify the caller, they said.
( Source : PTI )
Jayant Chaudhary 
India 
PTI
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