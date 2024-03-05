Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Centre of Management Education at Navratna PSU NALCO

Bhubaneswar: Union education, skill development and entrepreneurship minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday inaugurated the Centre of Management Education of IIM Mumbai and IIM Sambalpur NALCO Training Institute in Odisha’s Angul in the presence of the Central public sector unit’s (PSU) CMD Sridhar Patra.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pradhan said that Angul is rich in Industrial activities and well-known for production of coal.

“The rail and road infrastructures are being developed and in this line, the PM Gati Shakti program is being aligned with the newly inaugurated Centre of Management Education. The focus is to enhance the logistics and supply chain activities through digitisation. Improving the specialized skill of the employees working in various industries in this area will lead towards required development of the logistical sector,” he said.

The newly inaugurated management centre will play a pivotal role in meeting the skill demand required for the logistic sector of Odisha. It shall also impart courses of three and six months on logistics and operation. “It will also impart a one-year executive post graduate course. The course structure has been designed in consultation with the Industries by IIMs. This Centre will also offer new courses keeping in view the requirement from time to time,” an official of NALCO said.