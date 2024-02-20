Union Minister Ashwini Vaishanaw Gifts Odisha New Railway Line Minutes After Re-Election to Rajya Sabha

Bhubaneswar: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishanw on Tuesday announced that the Union government had approved the proposal for construction of a new railway line between Puri and Konark in Odisha.

After completion of the construction of the 32-km line, trains with ‘Vistadome’ coaches will run on the route.

The announcement came minutes after Vaishnaw was declared elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha members from the state. This is the second time the bureaucrat-turned politician entered into Rajya Sabha from Odisha on a BJP ticket.

Puri is a major place of pilgrimage and tourist destination. It houses Lord Jagannath temple, a major place of Hindu pilgrimage. Besides, it has got an enchanting sea beach which draws thousands of domestic and foreign tourists.

The famous Sun Temple is located at Konark, 32 km from Puri. Vistadome trains which offer panoramic views to passengers.

“There was a long-standing demand from people to lay a new railway line connecting Puri and Konark. The Union government has approved the proposal. The new railway line will be constructed with an investment of Rs 492 crore,” Vaishnaw said.

The new line will be a culture and heritage corridor, he added.

The minister said around 215 hectares of land was required to be acquired for the project. Though the minister did not mention about the commissioning period of the proposed project, sources said once the required land is acquired, it would likely be completed in just two years.

A train with Vistadome coaches offers the passengers panoramic views of nature while travelling on the route. The transparent windows and sunroof ensure a one-of-a-kind experience to the passengers.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had launched some Vistadome coaches on Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express that passes through Koraput district in Odisha.

Vistadome Coaches on the Araku valley route to ensure people get to enjoy the pretty views outside. The 360 degree rotating seat makes the ride comfortable for travellers without compromising on views. If you want to see the region in its best avatar, you should plan this ride between October and December, when the valley is dotted with pretty flowers.

The minister said the Indian Railways had spent over Rs 10,000 crore on various railway projects in the past couple of years.